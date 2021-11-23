 Reef counts down to annual coral spawning - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
CORAL SPAWINING GREAT BARRIER REEF
The annual coral spawning event is set to occur on the Great Barrier Reef this week. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • nature

Reef counts down to annual coral spawning

Laine Clark November 24, 2021

A veteran marine biologist is hopeful the Great Barrier Reef can return to its former glory within a decade after setting off for a spectacular coral spawning event dubbed the “Everest of reproduction”.

Gareth Phillips has led an eight-strong crew off the far north Queensland coast to monitor the event which occurs along the 2600km reef annually.

In a spawning event, coral project trillions of sperm and eggs for fertilisation in what Mr Phillips describes as “an explosion of colour”.

It is set to occur on the reef off Cairns during a 72 hour window from Tuesday depending on weather, current and water temperature.

Coral species spawn on different nights, with some events lasting up to three hours.

Mr Phillips – who has 20 years’ experience and researched the reef for a decade – says the crew will record and study three reef areas to see which species is regenerating.

“It is like an annual stocktake of what species are spawning,” Mr Phillips told AAP.

“It’s the Everest of reproduction in nature.

“It is a magical experience to see big boulder corals smoking as they release their spawn or beautiful soft coral spaghetti waving and releasing tiny pink balls.”

Research released this month painted a grim picture for the world’s largest coral reef system.

A James Cook University study found less than two per cent of the system’s coral reefs had escaped bleaching – caused by rising ocean temperatures – since 1998.

But Mr Phillips said the spawning event would renew hopes the reef could flourish again.

“Coral spawning is a sign that the ecological process that sustains reefs is still intact,” he said.

“If we get some spawning, or lots of it, it is a sign that there is recovery underway, that the system is working.

“It (reef) has got a lot of pressures, we are not denying that, but it (spawning) can give us reassurance that the reef is recovering.”

Asked if it could return to the healthy reefs that were prevalent before 1998, Mr Phillips said: “It is possible as long as there is no more disturbances, heat waves and things like that.”

“The reef is huge, it is made up of 70 unique regions. It is hard to give it one diagnosis – it may impact on one area but others may recover,” he said.

“There are still pressures on it. Overall human-assisted climate change is having an impact on all coral reefs.

“But currently its size and diversity is giving it a resilience and if we know ecological processes are working… the reef can return to its previous levels.”

The expedition has been funded by Tourism and Events Queensland, Tourism Tropical North Queensland and Tourism Australia.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.