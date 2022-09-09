Regional Aussies touched by ‘angels’

They’ve been described as the grey nomads with angel wings.

But for some of the 1200 Frontier Services recruits who travel to the country’s most remote areas for weeks on end to lend a hand, it isn’t solely about altruism.

“We escape the Victorian winter,” volunteer Susan Watt jokes.

Since 2017, Mrs Watt and husband Colin have been working with the organisation, Australia’s oldest bush charity, driving tens of thousands of kilometres from outback Queensland to central NSW to help rural people in need.

She has a nursing background, while in his working life Mr Watt was an operations manager for the Victorian Country Fire Authority – but that hasn’t stopped them turning their hands to just about everything while in the bush.

“We were quite prepared to do any sort of work that we felt capable of doing, and that involves a lot of manual work,” Mrs Watt tells AAP.

The Boylands are just one of many families to receive their help.

The family moved to their 270-acre property near Parkes in central western NSW in 2020 to give their five children a life on the land.

But as newcomers to farming, they soon realised they needed assistance.

“It was sort of like putting a lottery ticket in, we thought wouldn’t it be cool if someone was able to come and help us,” Mr Boyland says.

“We started having no idea on what to do with fencing, and pretty much all the fences were down … we figured we would figure it out as we went along.”

The market gardeners also run a small number of cows and sheep, and in the past two years they have had three visits from Frontier Services volunteers.

“They did seem like angels coming to help us, they were so generous and kind to us, and helped us in so many ways,” Mr Boyland says.

“They were here for 10 days, but it was like they got 30 days’ work done.”

Frontier Services pairs volunteers with those in need of the services they can provide. It has been working hard to meet the high demand, particularly during tough years of drought.

Acting director Rob Floyd says help can sometimes come in the simple form of a listening ear.

“It connects people across Australia who have time on their hands and skills and are willing to go out and spend some time with a farmer on their property to just help wherever they can,” he tells AAP.

While the charity is an arm of the Uniting Church, neither volunteers nor those they help need to be religious.

The tiny town of Cockburn, which has a permanent population of fewer than 10 residents, is one of the communities touched by the organisation.

The South Australian-NSW border town more than doubled in size in June when a dozen Frontier Services volunteers arrived to help.

“We have facilities, infrastructure,and even funds – we are just lacking people,” says former resident Ryan Esam, who helped organise the trip.

From clearing overgrown vegetation to laying concrete and painting the town hall, the project transformed the town, giving it a much-needed facelift to encourage travellers to stop by.

“It was a beautiful thing to watch,” Mr Esam says.

Christine and Brian MacGeorge were among the troop of helpers.

“We want to travel around, but we’re the sort of people that like to be helpful and useful if we can,” Mrs MacGeorge, a 63-year-old retired teacher, says.

She and her husband, who used to work in IT, were initially hesitant about joining the program because of a lack of farming skills, but she says that hasn’t mattered.

“It’s just people taking the effort to show that they care, it’s a way of linking city people with people on the land,” she says.

Ryan Esam is forever grateful to the MacGeorges and the rest of the volunteers that continue to turn up.

“It’s just genuine people that care,” he says.

Frontier Services is encouraging Australians to participate in the Great Outback BBQ this month to show support and raise funds for farmers.