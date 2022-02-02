AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
There are concerns funding for rehab centres will be disrupted.
Use of alcohol and meth - or "ice" - has increased in regional areas during the pandemic. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • addiction

Regional rehab programs face COVID stress

Stephanie Gardiner February 3, 2022

Jane’s adult life has been fractured by abusive relationships, ice addiction, mental illness and homelessness. There were also stints in jail.

But a six-week treatment in a regional residential program was able to start untangle her trauma, addiction, and legal issues.

Documents from Jane’s caseworker showed the 31-year-old mother, whose name has been changed to protect her privacy, has drastically reduced her dependence on drugs. She is now steering clear of the law, and has found a stable home after reuniting with her parents.

While Jane was able to get help from Lives Lived Well, a drug and alcohol support service across regional Queensland and NSW, rehabilitation organisations are one of many regional health services under increased pressure due to COVID-19.

Data from the national wastewater drug monitoring program shows that while lockdowns stymied the supply of some drugs, use of alcohol and meth, or “ice”, increased in regional areas from December 2020 to April 2021.

Lives Lived Well clinical services director James Curtain said people had turned to drugs and alcohol to deal with the fear and uncertainty of living in a pandemic.

“People are at home, they’re stressed, they’re anxious, they’re drinking more. It’s just social problems compounding,” Mr Curtain told AAP.

There are wide-spread concerns that funding for regional rehabilitation centres will be disrupted, due to the billions of dollars being directed into pandemic programs, at the precise moment that they need additional government support.

The extreme stress on the broader regional and rural healthcare sector was highlighted at a NSW parliamentary inquiry into regional and rural health that ended its public phase on Wednesday. 

The inquiry was told that health staff shortages brought on by COVID-19 were so severe at some regional hospitals that paramedics had been helping deliver babies in some maternity wards.

COVID capacity limits have affected live-in rehab programs, while some services moved to telehealth, which can be less effective, particularly for remote and indigenous communities.

More than 80 people, including mothers with young children, are being supported by phone services while they wait for a place at rehabilitation facilities in western NSW.

Many staff in Queensland have recently tested positive to COVID-19, disrupting community services, particularly on the Gold Coast.

“It’s hard to watch these big groups of people who would benefit from a really strongly evidence-based program who can’t access it,” Mr Curtain said. 

“We’re asking staff to step up at a time when the demand is increasing, but with no increased resources – it’s really tough.”

The NSW government is working on a long-awaited response to a 2019 inquiry into the widespread use of ice and its disturbing social impacts.

One community member told that inquiry: “Our people are being hurt every day, every second, every minute, every hour of every day right now, and it’s not just the people that are using ice. It’s all of us.”

The inquiry’s commissioner made 109 recommendations to the state government, which includes education programs to reduce stigma.

“We are optimistic, even though it’s certainly taking longer than we would have hoped,” Mr Curtain said of the government response.

“Once you start thinking of it as a health issue, you can start to build a framework that’s high impact and definitely worth an investment from government.

“There’s a great opportunity for the government here to rise to this challenge.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.