Regional voices might be louder than Albanese expects

Anthony Albanese’s latest trip to regional Australia is set to inspire some loud voices objecting to issues including forced land acquisition.

The prime minister is due in Tamworth on Friday for a gathering attended by numerous state and federal politicians, plus rural stakeholders.

“It is a good idea to engage with what are the challenges … faced by people and communities in the bush,” he told Rockhampton radio station 4RO.

“We need to make sure that jobs are created in regional Australia.

“That, in part, is what the future made in Australia is about; using cheaper energy to drive jobs in advanced manufacturing and diversification in our regional cities, but also dealing with other issues such as service provision, infrastructure.”

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce said a key issue in regional Australia was addressing compulsory land acquisitions.

“We have governments now that just compulsorily acquire our land, putting in 1km corridors,” he told Sky News.

Mr Joyce expected the prime minister would face a noisy reception in Tamworth from a group united in their opposition to solar and wind farms.

Mr Albanese will deliver a keynote address and be part of a question-and-answer session at The Daily Telegraph’s Bush Summit.

He will announce an additional $38 million in funding for long-term drought resilience programs and link mitigating the risk of danger with lowering emissions, the Telegraph reported.

Mr Albanese reaffirmed his government’s support for the live cattle industry, ruling out a ban.

Asked if the Australian pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority should remain in Armidale, Mr Albanese said the government would consider the location following the completion of a review.

There are appropriate locations in regional New South Wales and other parts of regional Australia for the location of public services … but we need to make sure that we get right outcome for the authority,” he told ABC radio.

“Frankly, the authority has underperformed in recent years.”

The prime minister is also expected to commit to helping farmers make their soils carbon-rich and accessing more efficient fertiliser applications because they cost and waste less, and lead to lower nitrous oxide emissions.

Mr Albanese will additionally promise to improve health, communications and transport infrastructure for rural communities.

NSW Premier Chris Minns is expected to use the forum to announce a doubling of an incentive for health workers who move to rural and remote areas.

Nurses, midwives and other health staff will be in line to receive up to $20,000 if they relocate after the previous scheme, announced by the former coalition state government, failed to address crippling worker shortages, The Telegraph said.