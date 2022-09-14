AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
REGIONAL AUSTRALIA HEALTH SERVICES
Olivia Richards needed chemotherapy but her closest treatment site was a hospital 40 minutes away. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • health

Regions left waiting for blood cancer care

Tara Cosoleto September 15, 2022

Olivia Richards found a lump on her neck on Christmas Eve last year.

The 23-year-old went to her local doctor in Hawkesbury, northwest of Sydney, knowing there was something wrong. 

Her initial blood tests came back clear so she was only prescribed antibiotics but the lump grew bigger.

Four months later, she was finally referred to a haematologist who diagnosed her with stage two Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. 

“It was a big shock. I just started placement and it was meant to be my final year of university,” she told AAP.

“I was quite upset but I had my two days of crying and coming to terms with everything. Then I quickly flipped my mindset.”

Miss Richards needed chemotherapy for the blood cancer but her closest treatment site was a Sydney hospital 40 minutes away.

It made an already exhausting experience more tiring.

“After chemo, all you want to do is go home and go to bed,” she said. 

“You’re so nauseous and I get carsick as well.”

Miss Richards’ story is not dissimilar to others in regional and rural Australia, according to new Lymphoma Australia research released on Thursday. 

Two thirds of lymphoma patients said they are unable to access treatment for their lymphoma within their regional or rural town, while one in three said the distance to a treatment centre stopped them from receiving care.

“Patients can be travelling up to five or six hours just to get to treatment,” Lymphoma Australia chief executive Sharon Winton told AAP.

“That adds not only a time burden but a financial burden as well.”

There are more than 80 different subtypes of lymphoma and symptoms for the blood cancer can be very minor.

That can make it harder for people to obtain a diagnosis, Ms Winton said, especially if regional and rural GPs don’t know what to look for.

“Step one is more about community education and also at the health professional level,” she said. 

“We’ve had our lymphoma care nurses working in different areas in rural and regional Australia to bring them up to speed.”

There also needs to be more treatment options brought to the regions – either in person or virtually – so people don’t need to travel so far for care, Ms Winton said.

“We want everybody to have the right to live for as long as possible and not be disadvantaged because they’re not able to get the treatment that they need,” she said.

Miss Richards no longer has to make the long trek to Sydney after finishing her chemotherapy last month.

She will find out in the coming weeks if she needs any further treatment.

“I feel like I’m getting back to my normal self,” she said.

“I’m quite positive I’ve got a good result. Obviously, I don’t know but my doctor was really confident with the treatment.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.