Anthony Albanese visiting Deloraine, Tasmania
Mr Albanese says people should have the same internet access whether in the bush or the suburbs. Image by Linda Higginson/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Regions set for big NBN budget boost

Alex Mitchell October 20, 2022

Some 1.5 million Australian homes and businesses are set for better internet connections with NBN upgrades to feature in next week’s budget.

The government will invest $2.4 billion in the scheme over the next four years, expanding full-fibre access to those properties by 2025.

It’s hoped the upgrades will be felt particularly in outer-suburbs and regional areas, with nearly 700,000 of the targeted properties in the regions.

The government noted its predecessor’s “technological incompetence and financial mismanagement” and said it needed to start fixing the NBN as a result.

They say constructing and installing the upgraded fibre will support an extra $2.6 billion in economic activity, with the project creating thousands of jobs too.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government is delivering the upgrades it was elected to make.

“Australians deserve the same access to affordable, reliable, high-speed internet access regardless of whether they’re logging in from the bush or the ‘burbs,” he said.

“I want to bring Australians together and we’re doing that by better connecting neighbourhoods and communities.”

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said speed and reliability increases in regional communities were on the way.

“So much of what we do at home depends on reliable, high-speed internet – things like study, entertainment, working from home or running a small family business,” she said.

“This commitment will help ensure no one is left behind.”

