BARNABY JOYCE PRESSER
"The Nationals and Liberals are getting the job done for regional Australians," Barnaby Joyce says. Image by Steven Saphore/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Regions to get further $5.7m in support

Colin Brinsden February 28, 2022

The federal government is providing additional funding to help regional communities recovery and grow on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications are now open for businesses and community groups to share in $5.7 million under the new Rebuilding Regional Communities Program.

Grants are available for a broad range of grassroots, community-led initiatives that will help regions bounce back by strengthening social connections, supporting jobs and creating economic opportunities.

“The Nationals and Liberals are getting the job done for regional Australians,” the Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said in a statement on Monday.

“Our popular Building Better Regions Fund enables this, and has guided more than $1.38 billion in funding to regional towns and communities to make them stronger and help them prosper.”

He said small grants can have a big impact on regional communities and this $5.7 million in further funding will help drive the recovery of the regions.

Funding will be available from two streams to support regional initiatives.

The micro projects stream will provide small grants of up to $10,000 for regional communities with fewer than 50,000 people to help sustain local organisations and their work.

The COVID-19 recovery stream will provide up to $50,000 for larger projects that will enhance the recovery of communities affected by the pandemic.

