DANIEL ANDREWS PRESSER
Daniel Andrews says Victoria has entered exclusive negotiations to host the Commonwealth Games. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • Commonwealth Games

Regions welcome Vic’s bid for 2026 games

Tara Cosoleto February 17, 2022

Regional Victorian cities say they are ready to take on hosting duties for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews on Wednesday confirmed the state had entered exclusive negotiations with the Commonwealth Games Federation to host the event in four years’ time. 

Mr Andrews said the games would not be centred on Melbourne, with a number of regional cities and towns to host different sports.

“It’s something new, it’s something unique, it’s something very special,” he said. “Regional Victoria will be better off for this.”

Regional Cities Victoria chair Kim O’Keeffe agreed, saying the regions were primed to host major events.

“The Melbourne Commonwealth Games in 2006 was a great success,” she said.

“A Victorian Commonwealth Games in 2026 that is hosted across the state would truly be an event to remember.”

Ballarat Mayor Daniel Moloney said years of investing in the region’s sporting facilities placed the city in a good position to host the games.

Greater Bendigo Mayor Andrea Metcalf said her city also had the infrastructure to host sports like tennis, basketball, and volleyball.

Cr Metcalf said that sharing the hosting duties would allow all of regional Victoria to benefit economically.

The Commonwealth Games Federation will assess Victoria’s submission before naming the host for the 2026 games.

The games last came to Victoria in 2006, when Melbourne played host.

