 Regulator weighs up under-12s vaccinations

Virus Outbreak Kids Vaccine
Australian regulators are a step closer to approving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children. Image by AP PHOTO
  • virus diseases

Regulator weighs up under-12s vaccinations

Alex Mitchell November 11, 2021

A crucial step has been taken towards approving a COVID-19 vaccine for children aged six to 12.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration has granted a “provisional determination” to Moderna Australia in relation to its COVID-19 vaccine, SPIKEVAX.

It means Moderna can apply to vary the provisional approval of its vaccine for use in children aged under 12.

Currently, SPIKEVAX is provisionally approved for use in people aged 12 years or older.

In making its decision, the TGA considered evidence of a plan to submit comprehensive clinical data in relation to use in children, the regulator said in a statement.

“Moderna Australia has now submitted data for provisional approval and the TGA is assessing the use of SPIKEVAX in children six to 11 years old,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee recommended a vaccine mandate for all disability support workers, adding vaccinations should be a condition of entry to National Disability Insurance Scheme recipients’ homes.

The committee recommended exemptions to that mandate be “limited”.

Queensland passed a major milestone on Wednesday, with 80.1 per cent of those aged 16 or older now having had their first dose of vaccine.

It means Queenslanders will no longer be required to wear masks while indoors, although people are still encourage to wear them.

But it – and Western Australia – lag behind other states in the vaccination race, with respective double-dose totals of 68.3 and 67.9 per cent.

Almost 82 per cent of Australians are now fully vaccinated, while nearly 90 per cent have had a single dose of vaccine.

New figures show 99.84 per cent of those aged over 70 have now had a single dose, while 93.3 per cent of that cohort are fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday there were 1003 new cases of COVID in Victoria, with 14 deaths.

NSW registered 216 infections and three fatalities while there were nine cases in the ACT.

There were three cases detected in Queensland, one with no known links on the Gold Coast, while the other has been associated with a cluster that started over the NSW border in Moree.

The third was a person who tested positive in hotel quarantine after arriving in the state on a flight from Melbourne.

