AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Police tape at a crime scene
Concerning toxicology reports raised alarm bells following the deaths of an elderly Adelaide couple. Image by Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS
  • police

Relative charged with SA couple’s medication murders

Tim Dornin July 4, 2023

A family member has been charged with two counts of murder over the deaths of an elderly Adelaide couple who police say overdosed on deliberately administered medication.

Brenda Anderson, 94, died in hospital in March last year.

Her husband Lynton, also 94, died after being found unconscious by a carer at his home in May this year.

Police allege both died from drug overdoses from intentionally administered medication.

Last week, Detective Inspector Mark McEachern said concerns over Mrs Anderson’s death were first raised during a coronial investigation, which unearthed alarming toxicology results.

A similarly concerning toxicology report was returned after Mr Anderson’s death.

“The toxicology in both people was quite similar in so far as raising our suspicion that the medication that was in there should not have been in there,” Insp McEachern said.

Detectives had no concern with the level of care Mrs Anderson received while in hospital.

However, when any innocent explanation for the toxicology abnormality was eliminated, the possibility of a deliberate act by another party became the focus of the investigation.

Police believed Mrs Anderson was killed by a person known to her and in a close enough relationship to have been visiting her in hospital.

Detectives had also ruled out carers being involved in Mr Anderson’s death.

On Tuesday, police said a 62-year-old woman, who was a family member, had been arrested and later confirmed she had been charged with two counts of murder.

Police previously asked to speak to anyone who had contact with the couple, particularly those with knowledge of any prescription or non-prescription medication they were taking.

They said they had been working with the couple’s broader family, who had been shocked by the forensic findings.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.