AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Rent stock
Rental vacancy rates climbed higher in every capital city bar Brisbane. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • economy, business and finance

Relief for tenants as rental availability frees up

Poppy Johnston July 11, 2023

The search for a rental property has got a touch less competitive in most Australian cities and regions as vacancy rates finally start ticking up.

Vacancies edged slightly higher again in June, reaching 1.45 per cent, with renters finding it easier to secure a new home in every capital city bar Brisbane.

Despite the uptick in available rentals as measured by property firm PropTrack, vacancy rates remain at around half their pre-pandemic levels.

PropTrack senior economist Paul Ryan said demand was slowing but from elevated heights.

“It remains difficult to find a rental across the country and we expect rents to continue to grow quickly, placing additional financial pressure on renters,” Mr Ryan said.

Sydney, which has experienced some of the fastest price growth, has recorded a 0.28 percentage point lift over the past three months.

Vacancy rates in Hobart jumped 0.51 percentage points over the June quarter.

Brisbane was the only capital city market to tighten further, but Perth and Adelaide still have the lowest vacancy rates of the urban centres.

The combined regional rate ticked up slightly despite several state regional markets tightening over the month.

A separate Suburbtrends report found rental pain was most acute in Queensland, South Australia and NSW.

The index, which factored in metrics such as vacancy rates, rental increases and average rent as a percentage of income, found Queensland was the toughest state for renters.

Renters in the sunshine state have endured the largest average 12-month rental increase – a 16.33 per cent jump – according to the analysis.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.