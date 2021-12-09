Religious leaders to address NSW dying law

The Catholic Archbishop of Sydney and the Grand Mufti of Australia are among the dozens of people who will argue against voluntary assisted dying at a NSW parliamentary inquiry.

The NSW upper house is holding an inquiry into the draft law, which passed parliament’s lower house last month.

If the upper house accepts the reform, it will make NSW the last state to legalise voluntary assisted dying in Australia.

The inquiry will hear from the bill’s detractors on Friday, after supporters gave evidence on Wednesday.

Catholic Archbishop Anthony Fisher will give evidence alongside Ibrahim Abu Mohamed, the Grand Mufti.

The committee will hear from Rabbi Nochum Schapiro, the president of the Rabbinical Council of NSW, as well as Baptist and Presbyterian leaders.

In the lower house debate, a number of MPs argued that the solution to suffering caused by terminal illnesses was improved palliative care, rather than voluntary assisted dying.

Premier Dominic Perrottet vowed to bolster palliative care in the state when he spoke against the bill.

A number of palliative care experts will also speak to the committee as well as bioethicists, physicians, lawyers, policy specialists and former attorney-general Greg Smith.

Sydney anaesthesiologist Gavin Pattullo told the committee on Wednesday his wife Vanessa, also a doctor, chose to take matters into her own hands rather than die in a hospital.

Dr Pattullo discovered her body when he returned home from work one day in 2018.

The 42-year-old had recurrent aggressive leukemia.

He told the MPs his wife was “super smart, super compassionate, super caring”.

“She chose to die alone without saying a goodbye to her loved ones and that was for a really good reason,” he said.

“She knew what the alternatives were.

“Most doctors refuse most of the medical therapies that are available because we know what they’re like.”

It was “very clear” she would have chosen voluntary assisted dying if she’d been able, he said.

The bill would allow a terminally ill person with less than six months to live to end their lives with the sign-off of two doctors.

The committee holding the inquiry will report back to the Legislative Council before the first sitting week next year, when the bill is expected to be debated.