MISSING CAMPERS VICTORIA
Remains found in bushland have been confirmed as belonging to Russell Hill and Carol Clay. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • crime, law and justice

Remains are Vic campers, testing confirms

AAP February 14, 2022

Forensic testing has confirmed remains found during a search of Victorian bushland late last year are that of Russell Hill and Carol Clay who disappeared almost two years ago.

Police say the coroner has advised the remains, found in bushland near Dargo in late November, belong to Mr Hill and Ms Clay.

“As the matter is before the court, we will not be providing any further comment,” a Victoria Police spokeswoman said in a statement on Monday.

The remains were found when police zeroed in on the crime scene, after 55-year-old Greg Lynn was charged with two counts of murder.

An excavator dumped dirt on a blue tarp before forensic officers sifted through it, setting any potential bone fragments aside. The search of the bushland was later called off.

The case has been one of the force’s most high profile in recent years.

Mr Hill and Ms Clay were last heard from on March 20, 2020 when Mr Hill, an experienced outdoorsman, made a call via high-frequency radio saying he was at Wonnangatta Valley.

Campers found Mr Hill’s car destroyed by fire at their campsite near Dry River Creek Track the following day.

Lynn is due to return to court in Sale for a committal mention on May 31. 

