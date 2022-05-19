AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Flowers left in a park after three friends went missing in October.
The remains of a man involved in a fatal boating trip with friends off Tasmania' have been found. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • maritime accident

Remains found after Tas boating tragedy

Ethan James May 19, 2022

A bone belonging to a man involved in a fatal boating trip with friends off Tasmania’s northwest seven months ago has been found by a recreational diver.

Thomas Courto, Isaiah Dixon and Bree-Anna Thomas set off from Wynyard for a day trip on October 18.

The bodies of Mr Dixon and Ms Thomas were discovered several days later after a large-scale air and sea search involving members of the local community, but no trace of Mr Courto was found.

Tasmania Police on Thursday confirmed a bone belonging to Mr Courto was discovered by a recreational diver on April 21 near Table Cape.

“Subsequent DNA testing has confirmed it belongs to missing Wynyard man Thomas Courto,” a spokeswoman said in a statement.

“Police divers thoroughly searched the area for three days but sadly no further trace of Thomas was located.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Thomas’ family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

The trio, from the state’s northwest, were reported missing on the afternoon of October 18 after they set off in a five-metre yellow-and-white motorboat.

Rough seas and bad weather hampered search efforts for the group.

“They were planning on going out for a bit of a fun day,” Isaiah’s uncle John-Paul Dixon said at the time.

“(They) had a bit of a swim in front of a waterfall and sat on the beach, the three of them. It’s just a tragedy.”

Mr Dixon said Isaiah, 23, and Thomas, 26, grew up together.

“(I’ll remember) their smiles and their outgoing nature. They loved to fish, loved to camp. They were just good boys,” he said.

Flowers and messages of support were left in a park at Wynyard, which is home to about 6000 people, and a vigil was held at the town’s boat ramp.

