Shyanne-Lee Tatnell
Shyanne-Lee Tatnell's disappearance near Launceston on April 30 sparked a number of searches. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • crime, law and justice

Remains identified as girl police allege was murdered

Ethan James July 31, 2023

A body discovered in Tasmanian bushland has been formally identified as 14-year-old Shyanne-Lee Tatnell, who police allege was murdered.

Remains were found near Nabowla in the state’s northeast on July 26 during a large-scale search involving 180 personnel.

Two days later, Christopher Mark Jordan, 36, from the nearby town of Scottsdale, was charged with her murder. 

Tasmania Police on Monday identified the remains through DNA testing

“Our thoughts (are) with Shyanne-Lee’s family,” the force said in a statement.

Shyanne-Lee was last seen alive on the night of April 30 in Launceston near the North Esk River.

Her disappearance prompted searches of the river and surrounds which were suspended on May 18.

Police launched the search at Nabowla, about 50km drive northeast of Launceston, on the back of ongoing investigations and information from the public.

Jordan, who is yet to enter a plea to the charge, briefly appeared in Launceston Magistrates Court on Friday and is expected to return to court on August 16.

