Matt Renshaw.
Matt Renshaw has been recalled for the third Test against South Africa at the SCG. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Renshaw, Agar in as Australia bat first

Scott Bailey January 4, 2023

Matt Renshaw and Ashton Agar are back Australia’s Test team after the hosts won the toss and opted to bat first in the third Test against South Africa at the SCG.

Pat Cummins confirmed Australia would go with four frontline bowlers in Sydney, with the fit-again Josh Hazlewood also back at the expense of Scott Boland.

It means Australia will play two spinners in a home Test for the first time in six years, with Agar to partner Nathan Lyon and Hazlewood and Cummins the two quicks.

Australia are up 2-0 in the three-Test series, but have the carrot of being able to qualify for the World Test Championship final with a win in Sydney.

Agar’s recall marks his first Test appearance since 2017, and gives him the chance to cement his spot as the side’s second spinner before next month’s tour of India.

Renshaw’s returns for his first appearance in a Test since 2018, as he comes into the team for the injured Cameron Green to bat at No.6.

“It’s a luxury we have (ahead of India),” Cummins said of the twin spin option.

“This (SCG wicket) is probably as close as we’re going to get to India here in Australia. It’ll be good to see Ash have a go after a little while and Matt as well.”

South Africa have also been forced into a change, with Heinrich Klaasen coming in after Theunis de Bruyn returned home for the birth of his first child.

Simon Harmer has also been added as a second spinner to partner Keshav Maharaj, with Lungi Ngidi omitted.

AUSTRALIA: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (capt), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

SOUTH AFRICA: Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee, Heinrich Klaasen, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

