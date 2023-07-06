AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Apartment complex.
Apartment rents surged in major urban centres, fuelled by rising demand for inner-city living. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • economy, business and finance

Renters at risk of stepping off ‘affordability cliff’

Poppy Johnston July 6, 2023

Rents are still climbing across most pockets of Australia and nudging more tenants towards an affordability tipping point.

Two separate datasets on the rental market showed rents lifting across most capital cities and combined regions.

Property data firm CoreLogic recorded a 2.5 per cent lift in national rents over the June quarter to be 9.7 per cent higher than 12 months ago.

Domain chief of research and economics Nicola Powell said the “rental pressure cooker” had not gone away, with strong population growth colliding with a slowdown in home building.

Dr Powell said more renters were finding themselves stuck in the rental market longer as buying a home remains out of reach. 

“With a number of factors at play, there needs to be a seismic shift in supply to address the challenges being faced,” she said.

Everybody’s Home spokesperson Maiy Azize said renters were struggling and more and more were at risk of reaching an “affordability cliff”.

“Cutting back on meals, medicines and heating are becoming terrifying realities for many tenants as they try to keep up with eye-watering rents,” Ms Azize said.

She said the housing crisis was also stopping people starting families and making other major life changes. 

But the ultra-competitive rental market is showing early signs of losing steam, with vacancy rates ticking up from record lows.

Dr Powell said several factors could be driving up vacancy rates, including more flat-sharing and larger households, as well as more tenants opting for more affordable locations or property types.

But with rents still stubbornly high, housing affordability groups remain worried about the wellbeing of renters. 

Ms Azize said limiting unfair rent hikes and building more affordable and social housing was the only way to end the crisis.

Her comments echoed the Greens’ demands in exchange for their support on the federal government’s housing fund policy.

The $10 billion fund is expected to support the construction of 30,000 new social and affordable housing properties in its first five years.

The minor party has been blocking the policy in the Senate in the hope of drawing out more ambition from the government, namely limits on rent increases and more funding for public housing. 

Housing Minister Julie Collins said holding up the fund was delaying money for more social and affordable housing.

“The Labor government’s Housing Australia Future Fund would make a real difference, but it’s being blocked in the Senate by an unholy alliance between the Liberals and the Greens,” Ms Collins said on Thursday.

She said there was more to the government’s housing agenda than the fund, including a new $2b social housing accelerator to deliver new social homes and bolstered Commonwealth rent assistance. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.