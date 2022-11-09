AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The House of Representatives.
An report into two bills to set up a National Anti-Corruption Commission will be tabled Thursday. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Report due on anti-corruption commission

Paul Osborne November 10, 2022

A national integrity watchdog will take a step closer with the tabling of an inquiry report into the draft laws.

The inquiry, involving MPs and senators, received 140 public submissions and held four hearings.

The Albanese government will need the support of the Greens and one crossbencher to get the legislation for the National Anti-Corruption Commission through the Senate.

The report, due to be tabled on Thursday, is likely to include a number of recommendations for changes to the bill.

The commission would independently investigate and report on serious or systemic corruption in the Commonwealth public sector, refer evidence of corrupt conduct for prosecution, and undertake education and prevention activities regarding corruption.

It will be able to undertake public inquiries, but such open hearings could only be held in “exceptional circumstances” – something critics have raised with the government.

The parliament’s human rights committee has already proposed changes around safeguards relating to the issue of search warrants.

The scrutiny of bills committee has asked for an explanation as to why the laws will be retrospective, a list of examples of conduct considered to be “corruption of any other kind”, and more privacy protections.

