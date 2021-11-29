 Report due on parliament workplace culture - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins (C)
Commissioner Kate Jenkins' review followed rape allegations by ex-Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Report due on parliament workplace culture

AAP November 30, 2021

How to ensure political staffers are safe from harassment, bullying or sexual assault will be the focus of a report due to be handed to the Morrison government on Tuesday.

Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins was tasked by the government to look into problems with parliamentary culture and potential barriers preventing people from reporting workplace incidents.

It did not investigate individual allegations of bullying.

An interim report handed down in July said the inquiry had heard from hundreds of people but only 16 current or former politicians. 

The vast majority of respondents were female. 

The review followed rape allegations by former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins levelled against a former colleague of hers during her tenure within the then-defence minister’s office. 

Ms Higgins alleged she was raped in the ministerial office at Parliament House in March 2019. 

The report is expected to be made public this week following its presentation to Attorney-General Michaelia Cash.

The government has already come under fire for not passing all the legislative recommendations from Ms Jenkins previous Respect at Work report, which was handed to it in March 2020.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.