AUSTRALIA PETROL PRICES
Petrol pricing data will be watched closely after the fuel excise tax was reinstated Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Report into impact of restored fuel tax

Poppy Johnston October 4, 2022

Motorists have been preparing for a jump in petrol prices as the fuel excise tax rebounds to its full amount.

Now an Australian Institute of Petroleum report will show how retailers have responded to the return of the fuel excise, which was reinstated in full last Wednesday.

Fuel prices weren’t expected to jump back up immediately, so the extra 22 cents a litre may not show up until the following week. 

The institute bumped its weekly fuel report to Tuesday due to the public holiday in several states.

New building activity as measured by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is also likely to pick up slightly after plummeting last month.

The sharp 17.2 per cent fall in building approvals in July was led by new apartment projects, which can vary wildly from month to month.

ANZ economists expect the number of approved building projects to lift by four per cent in August. 

The ABS is also due to release lending data. 

Rising interest rates have started to weaken lending appetite, with July figures showing new housing loan commitments falling 8.5 per cent.

Demand for new and existing housing is expected to keep contracting as higher borrowing costs continue to deter buyers.

Also on Tuesday will be the release of the ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence survey.

Consumer confidence has been hovering well below historical averages but did lift last week to hit a four-month high. 

