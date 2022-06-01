AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Queen Elizabeth II, who is also queen of Australia.
The Australian Republic Movement wants to remove the Queen as Australia's head of state. Image by AP PHOTO
  • politics

Republicans applaud new assistant minister

Alex Mitchell June 1, 2022

The push for Australia to break away from the monarchy has gotten its best news in 25 years after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese appointed an assistant minister for the republic.

Australian Republic Movement chair Peter FitzSimons says the appointment of Matt Thistlethwaite was a major show of support.

It remains to be seen what progress Labor will make on the issue after it confirmed a constitutionally-enshrined First Nations Voice to Parliament was its referendum priority.

But Mr FitzSimons said the republic movement now had “the wind in our sails”.

“This is the best news for the Australian Republic Movement in nigh on a quarter-century,” he said.

“In the insightful words of that well-known monarchist Lyle Shelton a few weeks ago, for the first time, Australia has ‘a Minister of the Crown devoted to removing the Crown’.

“The timing is perfect … we are on our way.”

Mr FitzSimons said he looked forward to working with the government on the issue.

It comes months after the ARM released its preferred model for an Australian republic proposing a new head of state would be voted in after a “robust” nomination process.

But Labor’s Jason Clare made clear during the federal election campaign that a First Nations voice was the priority.

“Indigenous Australians have been incredibly patient … Our constitution won’t be complete until it recognises and has within it our Indigenous brothers and sisters and recognises a history of more than 60,000 years,” he said.

Asked about the issue during the campaign, Mr Albanese said the republic issue was “important”, but not as important as Indigenous recognition in the constitution.

