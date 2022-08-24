AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A tile mosaic created by globat street artist Invader on a wall.
A mosaic created by global street artist Invader will be part of a new exhibition in Melbourne. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • arts, culture and entertainment

Rescued Invader mosaic in street art show

Liz Hobday August 24, 2022

A rescued tile mosaic by global street artist Invader will form the centrepiece of a new street art exhibition in Melbourne.

The French artist, named for the video game Space Invaders and known for his mosaics of 1980s game characters, has secretly installed his artworks on the streets of cities around the world.

A mosaic Invader made on the wall of the Arts Centre Melbourne building 20 years ago was saved during major renovations in 2018, and now forms the centrepiece of Off The Grid.

The exhibition explores the city’s wider street art movement in the early 2000s, including Goon Hug’s sticker-covered tram stops, and Renk and Carl, who tagged abandoned buildings.

It also looks at Cratemen, an anonymous collective that installed milk-crate sculptures, and Sydney artist Andy Uprock, who installed disposable plastic cups in complex patterns in chain link fences.

Invader’s work resonates in Melbourne particularly because it mirrors the CBD’s grid formation, curator Lachlan MacDowell said.

“By placing his art in Melbourne, Invader activated a longer history that draws together Melbourne’s colonial streetscapes and the pixelated screens of digital culture,” he said.

Off The Grid: Invader and Melbourne Street Art in the early 2000s is on at the City Gallery, Melbourne Town Hall, September 14 2022 until 15 February 15, 2023.

