Homes and roads flooded in Windsor, north-west of Sydney
Nearly 7500 ADF personnel are expected to be helping with flood recovery by the end of Monday. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • flood

Rescues ongoing as flood clean up begins

Finbar O'Mallon March 14, 2022

NSW and Queensland are beginning the immense clean up effort in the wake of the devastating and deadly floods.

Authorities in the Sunshine State are warning people to avoid the Brisbane River due to the debris left from the floods.

On the outskirts of Sydney, 4000 tonnes of debris is being removed from people’s properties per day with authorities still performing flood rescues in impacted areas.

The federal government had paid $665.6 million to about 808,000 flood-affected people as of Sunday morning, with the bulk of that – $450.7 million – having been spent in NSW.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has flagged that a review into the floods in his state would look at how long it took defence forces to help, saying he’d have preferred them in disaster zones sooner.

Nearly 7500 Australian Defence Force personnel are expected to be helping with aid and recovery efforts by the end of Monday.

Over the weekend, defence helicopters helped rescue 113 people from flooded areas while also flying in food and water to cut off areas.

The majority of defence troops are in NSW with most of them deployed in northern NSW as forecasters predict more rain along the shared border with Queensland.

