Reserve Bank minutes to shed light on next rates call

Mortgage holders will be hoping for signs the Reserve Bank is at the end of its interest rate hiking cycle in the minutes from the last board meeting.

Australia’s central bank opted to hike by 25 basis points at the June meeting, sending the cash rate above four per cent.

The RBA has lifted the official cash rate 12 times since May last year, choosing to hike at every meeting except April.

The board will next meet on July 4.

NAB markets economist Taylor Nugent said the June rise was likely a close call and exactly how finely balanced the decision was would be telling.

He hoped the minutes would reveal if the Reserve Bank board was really reacting to the incoming data on a month-by-month basis, or if it had instead lost confidence in returning inflation to target more gradually than some of its international peers.

NAB economists are anticipating two more 0.25 percentage point increases to take the cash rate to 4.6 per cent, with July and August the most likely months.

Two senior RBA officials will also make public appearances on Tuesday.

Deputy governor Michele Bullock is doing a speech titled “achieving full employment” at an Ai Group event in Newcastle and assistant governor Chris Kent is speaking on a panel on the ISDA/AFMA Derivatives Forum in Sydney.