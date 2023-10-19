AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
RBA RATE DECISION
All four of the big banks have revised their forecasts for future RBA rate decisions. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • economy, business and finance

Reserve Bank of Australia records $6b loss for 2022/23

Paul Osborne October 19, 2023

An increase in interest rates has led the Reserve Bank of Australia to record a loss of $6 billion for the past financial year.

The loss was outlined in the RBA’s 2022/23 annual report released on Thursday.

This follows a loss of $36.7 billion in 2021/22, which was mainly linked to bond repurchases undertaken as part of its economic support package during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The bank continues to operate with negative equity, with the negative equity position increasing over the past year to $17.7 billion,” now-ex-governor Philip Lowe said in the report.

“This does not affect the bank’s operations or its ability to perform its policy functions.

“Nonetheless, the board will seek to restore the bank’s capital over time through the retention of future profits, rather than paying these as dividends to the government.”

Dr Lowe finished up as governor in September and was succeeded by his former deputy Michele Bullock.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.