The Reserve Bank of Australia headquarters in Sydney.
The Reserve Bank has hit pause on interest rates but few say the hiking cycle is over. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
Reserve Bank pauses but more hikes not ruled out

Poppy Johnston July 5, 2023

The Reserve Bank may have hit the pause button on interest rates but few are certain the hiking cycle is over.

The central bank surprised roughly half of the nation’s economists by keeping interest rates steady at 4.1 per cent in July.

The call followed 12 hikes since May 2022, including a pause in April, in the RBA’s bid to return inflation to its two-to-three per cent target band. 

Critically, RBA governor Philip Lowe kept his reference to further tightening, if required, in his statement on the July call.

But the commentary on upside inflation risks were watered down, although the governor singled out household spending as a wildcard that was proving hard to predict. 

The pause, but with hawkish undertones, left some economists conflicted but several stuck with their forecasts for more tightening.

At this stage, Commonwealth Bank economists have kept their forecasts for one more 25-basis-point hike in August unchanged.

NAB is also sticking with its earlier forecasts of two more hikes, with the group expecting incoming wages and inflation data to keep pressure on the RBA. 

The central bank will critically be ingesting the June quarter inflation numbers ahead of the August meeting.

ANZ was also reluctant to move away from its peak call of 4.6 per cent peak just yet, with AMP Australia tipping two more 25-basis-point hikes as well. 

AMP chief economist Shane Oliver said the RBA’s posturing signalled more hikes to come but those increases would ratchet up the risk of recession.

“We think that the RBA has done more than enough on rates to slow the economy and bring inflation back to target,” he said.

The firm has already put the risk of recession at around 50 per cent. 

