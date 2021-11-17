 Residents to return home after river peaks - Australian Associated Press

NSW FLOODING FORBES
Evacuated residents can return home in some parts of Forbes as the Lachlan River reaches its peak. Image by Stuart Walmsley/AAP PHOTOS
  • flood

Residents to return home after river peaks

Jack Gramenz November 18, 2021

Residents can begin returning home after parts of the central west NSW town of Forbes were ordered to evacuate, but the flood risk is not over yet.

About 1800 people were ordered to evacuate on Tuesday amid fears of major flooding, though a number of them defied the orders and opted to stay.

The State Emergency Service announced a partial all clear on Wednesday afternoon after it became apparent the Lachlan River was unlikely to exceed major flood levels of 10.55 metres.

During floods in September 2016, the river reached a height of 10.67 metres.

But after rising slowly throughout Wednesday, the Lachlan River had reached 10.47 metres by Wednesday night and was predicted to peak below major flood levels.

The danger is not yet over however, with rainfall predicted for the already saturated region over the weekend.

The SES has advised residents and businesses to keep their flood preparations in place.

“More rain is forecast to fall this weekend that may contribute to increased flooding and river rises,” the SES says.

Farmers who were preparing to harvest have instead watched their crops wiped out by floodwaters.

Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller said on Wednesday it was “really sad” farmers would lose “hectares and hectares of beautiful crops”.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Emergency Services Minister David Elliott will visit Forbes on Thursday to meet with flood affected locals and SES volunteers.

