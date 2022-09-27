AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Meg Lanning.
Meg Lanning's return to cricket remains on hold with an overseas holiday next on her agenda. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Resting Lanning’s cricket comeback clouded

Murray Wenzel September 27, 2022

All-conquering Australian women’s cricket captain Meg Lanning will miss the WBBL and instead embark on an international holiday to explore alternative career options.

Lanning stepped away from the game in August following a ODI World Cup triumph and a successful Commonwealth Games campaign in Birmingham.

It meant the 30-year-old, who took over the captaincy in 2014, had piloted her country to every trophy available to them.

The Commonwealth gold provided a punctuation mark for not just Lanning, vice-captain Rachael Haynes retiring while coach Matthew Mott had accepted the England men’s white ball job shortly before that.

Whether Lanning, who made her state debut 14 years ago, returns to lead a side already missing two of their long-time stabilising forces is now a serious question.

The batting maestro is understood to be investigating other career paths while on a holiday that coincides with the WBBL season that begins next month.

Australia’s next assignment is a five-match T20 tour of India in December, one Lanning would be at odds to feature in if she doesn’t play this season’s WBBL.

There is a T20 World Cup defence in South Africa in February before the women’s multi-format Ashes from June.

New coach Shelley Nitschke was happy to give her leader as much time and space as needed before discussing a potential return date.

“It’s probably not something I’ve given a lot of thought to,” Lanning said earlier this year.

“I don’t know how long I’ll play for. It could be two years, it could be five, it could be 10.

“I’ve always tried to focus on what I know is coming up and more the short term than anything else.”

The absence of Haynes and Lanning from an Australian side would be a shock to the eye, but not leave the world-beaters short on quality leaders.

Wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy, batter Beth Mooney, allrounder Ash Gardner and spinner Jess Jonassen are well-established stars of the team, while allrounder Ellyse Perry returned to bowling last week after a six-month injury break. 

The next generation have arrived too, 24-year-old Sophie Molineux already replacing Lanning as Victoria captain with Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown and Alana King influential.

