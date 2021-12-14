Restrictions ease, COVID cases rise in NSW

The NSW government has held firm on its pledge to significantly ease COVID-19 restrictions in NSW, despite a sharp rise in case numbers amid super-spreading events.

From Wednesday, for the first time in three months, the same set of rules will apply to the vaccinated and the unvaccinated in NSW.

The use of QR code check-ins will be scaled back and masks required only in certain high-risk settings.

There’s no cap on visitors in homes, to hospitality venues, or on numbers for outdoor public gatherings.

The unvaccinated, who’ve remained in quasi-lockdown since restrictions eased for the vaccinated in October, can return to hospitality venues and non-essential retail.

The lifting of restrictions – long-planned for December 15 – comes just as case numbers spike to a two-month high.

Some 804 people tested positive for COVID-19 in NSW in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday, a 50 per cent increase on the previous day.

They included 224 people in Newcastle, where super-spreading events at a nightclub and a pub have been identified.

By Tuesday afternoon, more than 200 people out of 680 revellers at the Argyle House nightclub on Wednesday night had tested positive for the virus.

Of the new cases, 21 were identified as the Omicron variant, taking the total cases of the new strain to 85.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard on Tuesday urged people to get their booster shot as soon as they are eligible.

The current advice from the federal government’s advisory group on vaccinations is that Australians can get a third jab five months after their second.

But Mr Hazzard told Radio 2GB he wants them to bring that forward to four months or even sooner – as protection drops off “fairly dramatically” after that period.

The state was still in lockdown on October 2 when it last recorded over 800 cases, with more than 1000 people hospitalised including 202 in intensive care.

On Tuesday, there were 168 COVID-19 cases in hospital of whom 21 were in the ICU.

“We’ve had two years of this – it’s time for us to move forward knowing that we have a health system that can cope,” Mr Hazzard told ABC radio on Tuesday.

Some 94.8 per cent of eligible adults have received at least one jab in NSW, with 93.2 per cent fully vaccinated.

Mr Hazzard on Tuesday urged the remaining five per cent to reconsider.

An unvaccinated woman in her 50s from the Illawarra, who requested anonymity because of negative sentiment towards those who’ve refused the jab, told AAP being shut out of society had been “frustrating and annoying”.

The counsellor was forced to miss her daughter’s end of year assembly to celebrate leaving primary school, which she said was discrimination as she was healthy and did not have the virus.

Mr Hazzard said of the unvaccinated on Tuesday: “You were wrong, you are wrong.”

“Save yourself and save your family. Save the health staff from having to be exposed to you in an unfortunate environment in a hospital and an ICU.That’s just plain not fair.”