AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
A Qantas plane close to landing in Sydney
Fully vaccinated international visitors can soon fly to Australia without a negative COVID result. Image by AP PHOTO
  • virus diseases

Restrictions eased in travel reboot

AAP March 27, 2022

As restrictions are further eased in a bid to reboot Australia’s pandemic-ravaged travel sector, international visitors are being wooed Down Under.

Nearly two years of COVID-19 border restrictions have crippled the once thriving industry.

Budget carrier Virgin Australia has announced discounts on up to 1.5 million flights, including short-haul international destinations.

The Back to Holidays sale runs until midnight April 4 or until sold out, with a 25 per cent bonus discount on fares for children aged between two and 11.

However it’s international travellers to Australia the federal government most hopes to entice with the easing of travel rules.  

While still needing to be fully vaccinated, from April 17 they will no longer require a negative COVID-19 test result to board a flight to Australia.  

Health Minister Greg Hunt says the rule will be dropped, like the ban on cruise ships. 

Qantas launched a campaign on Friday to showcase the country as a prime international destination.

The ads feature iconic local landscapes, while the country’s sporting and cultural stars sing I Still Call Australia Home with members of the Australian Girls Choir, National Boys Choir and Gondwana Choir.  

Group chief executive Alan Joyce says a new version of the Peter Allen classic will be the carrier’s anthem. 

“The full version of this advert is effectively a short film that highlights Australia’s stunning natural beauty and unique culture while celebrating the incredible resilience that has really shone through recently,” he said. 

New financial supports for the tourism industry have also been announced. 

The government will provide $75.5 million for travel agents and tour arrangement service providers to continue to operate and re-book travel credits. 

A further $60 million over three years will entice more visitors from new international markets, including additional support for the Business Events bid fund attracting major events to Australia.

LATEST 24-HOUR COVID-19 DATA FROM ACROSS AUSTRALIA:

NSW: 17,450 cases, one death, 1171 in hospital including 47 in ICU

Victoria: 7466 cases, five deaths, 260 in hospital including 19 in ICU

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.