SCOTT MORRISON TOURISM ANNOUNCEMENT
Scott Morrison has flagged a further easing of travel requirements for people entering Australia. Image by Brian Cassey/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Restrictions to ease for travellers: PM

Maeve Bannister March 23, 2022

International travellers could soon have their pre-departure testing requirements removed after the prime minister flagged a further easing of restrictions.

Travellers currently need to show a negative COVID-19 test result in order to board a flight to Australia even if they are fully vaccinated. 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the removal of pre-departure testing is an important milestone for Australia. 

He says Health Minister Greg Hunt will be making an announcement on the matter soon.

“While we’re never complacent about the challenges COVID can present and new variants, we’re watching all of those closely as we keep looking through that windscreen,” he told reporters in Cairns on Tuesday

“Hopefully we can continue to see COVID in the rear vision mirror.”

But a spokesperson for Mr Hunt says he is continuing to receive health advice before making further changes to Australia’s biosecurity measures. 

The current biosecurity declaration is due to lapse on April 17, aligning with international cruise ships returning to Australian waters for the first time since March 2020.

