Retail sales holding up amid price rises

Australians splashed a record $33.9 billion in stores, shops, cafes, restaurants and online marketplaces last month, with food spending the biggest rise.

April’s 0.9 per cent jump in retail spending is the fourth consecutive monthly rise in retail turnover this year, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The month-on-month climb isn’t as much as the 1.6 to 1.8 per cent rises seen from January to March, nor as much as the 1.0 per cent rise that economists were expecting, but is up 9.6 per cent from April 2021.

Spending at cafes, restaurants and takeaway food outlets was up 3.3 per cent, while supermarkets and other food retailers enjoyed a increase of 1.9 per cent, a reverse of a pattern earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic when those two industries moved in opposite directions.

“The strength in retail turnover is being driven by spending across the food industries,” ABS director of quarterly economy wide statistics Ben James said.

“High food prices have combined with increased household spending over the April holiday period as more people are travelling, dining out and holding family gatherings.”

Spending on household goods fell 2.7 per cent and department store takings dropped 2.5 per cent, compared to March, but still were up 7.4 per cent and 5.4 per cent compared to a year ago.

“April was another phenomenal result for retailers overall, with trade boosted by the Easter long weekend when many people got away for holidays – the first real break people had since the beginning of the pandemic, which coincided with a relaxing of domestic border controls and COVID restrictions on businesses,” said Australian Retailers Association CEO Paul Zahra.

But Mr Zahra said the record sales were partly attributed to the higher prices Australians are seeing across the economy, particularly in the food industries.

“While sales are increasing, so too are business costs, while staff shortages remain an ongoing concern,” he said.

The Australian Retailers Association estimates there are more than 29,000 job vacancies in the sector, while the National Skills Commission said there was a 15.7 per cent jump in online job ads for sales assistants in April.

Every state and territory except NSW saw a increase in trade in April, compared to March, with turnover rising the most in Queensland, by 1.6 per cent, as public health restrictions eased.

Consumers will face the additional pressure of rising interest rates in coming months after the Reserve Bank of Australia raised the official cash rate in early May, flagging further hikes over the year ahead.