Christmas shoppers in Sydney (file image)
The majority of retailers are expecting to see sales growth this Christmas holiday period. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
Retailers confident about Christmas sales

Colin Brinsden, AAP Economics and Business Correspondent
November 9, 2021

It’s been a rollercoaster ride for retailers during the COVID-19 pandemic, but pent-up consumer demand has raised expectations for a bumper Christmas.

Deloitte’s annual retailers Christmas survey found 80 per cent of retailers are expecting to see sales growth this holiday period, 20 percentage points higher than in 2020.

Over half of respondents expect sales to bounce back rapidly post COVID-19 lockdowns, while 60 per cent say more than half of the Christmas sales will be digital enabled in some way.

“Digital offerings are likely here to stay, but Christmas has alway been about the physical shopping experience,” Deloitte’s David White said.

“As the vaccine-led reopening and recovery takes hold and retailers welcome cashed-up customers back to their stores, they finally feel they have something to be optimistic about.”

However, retailers still face some challenges with more than half concerned about receiving sufficient stock for Christmas and nearly three-quarters worried that rising shipping costs will pressure their margins.

“Global supply chains have come under pressure as the world’s consumers emerge from the pandemic, and Australia is not immune from the fallout,” Mr White said.

Even so, 90 per cent of retailers expect trading conditions to improve over the next 12 months.

“Clearly, the reopening of Australia both internally and internationally will be good for consumers and the economy,” he said.

Separate research by the Australian Retailers Association and Roy Morgan, released on Monday, estimated $5.4 billion will be spent over the November 26 to 29 Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. 

The weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index – a pointer to future household spending – is released on Tuesday.

The index has risen seven times in the past eight weeks to stand at its highest level since early July, with consumers buoyed as COVID-19 restrictions began to ease.

The National Australia Bank monthly business survey for October is also released, which provides a guide to future investment and employment. 

In September, business confidence recorded its largest jump in 15 months as the progress in the vaccine rollout and reopening roadmaps buoyed spirits.

But business conditions stayed subdued as lockdowns remained in place.

“In October, conditions are likely to see a decent bump, driven by the reopening boost,” St George senior economist Jarek Kowcza said.

