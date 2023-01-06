AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ash Barty and husband Garry.
Ash Barty and husband Garry have announced they are expecting their first baby. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • tennis

Retired champ Ash Barty reveals baby joy

Darren Walton and Anna Harrington
January 6, 2023

An overjoyed Ash Barty has announced she is to become a mother.

The retired tennis champion will not defend her Australian Open crown this month but continues to draw headlines.

The 26-year-old revealed her baby joy on social media on Friday night.

Barty posted a photo on Instagram of her dog Origi with a pair of baby shoes.

“2023 set to be the best year yet. We are so excited for our new adventure,” Barty wrote in a caption including a baby emoji.

“Origi already the protective big sister.”

Her golf-professional partner Garry Kissick also posted on Instagram a photo of the baby shoes with the dog and a baby-sized Liverpool kit with the caption “Little Red, 2023” and a baby emoji.

The three-time grand-slam champion’s news comes nine months after she shocked the tennis world by quitting the sport seven weeks after ending Australia’s 44-year singles title drought in Melbourne.

