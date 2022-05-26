AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Murugappan family will hear on Friday whether they can return home
The Murugappan family will hear on Friday whether they can return home to Biloela in Queensland. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • politics

Return of Biloela family imminent: PM

Maeve Bannister May 27, 2022

An asylum seeker family’s bid to remain in Australia is expected to be resolved imminently, the prime minister has confirmed. 

Anthony Albanese said interim Home Affairs Minister Jim Chalmers would make a statement on Friday about the Tamil Murugappan family, who have been in a long-running legal battle to return to their home in the regional Queensland town of Biloela. 

The statement will be consistent with the view that Australia can have strong borders without being weak on humanity, Mr Albanese said. 

“This is a family that were welcomed and were a part of the Biloela community and at the cost of many millions of dollars have been treated in a way which just is not appropriate with Australian values,” he told ABC AM radio on Friday.

“The community want this family back to Biloela and that would be an entirely appropriate outcome.” 

The family of four have been living in Perth in recent months, following the medical evacuation from Christmas Island in 2021 of youngest daughter Tharnicca, four.

The Murugappans, who escaped from Sri Lanka by boat during a protracted ethnic conflict targeting the minority Tamils, were given temporary protection visas in Australia but uprooted from Biloela by authorities in March 2018 and placed in a Melbourne detention centre.

They were then detained on Christmas Island in August 2019.

