AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and governor general Sam Mostyn.
Australia's prime minster and governor general have welcomed home our Paralympic team from Paris. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • paralympic games

Returning Paralympians lauded by prime minister

Adrian Warren September 11, 2024

Australia’s Paralympic team has been lauded by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and some are already looking forward to achieving future goals after some great triumphs in Paris.

The prime minister, leader of the opposition Peter Dutton and governor general and Paralympic patron-in-chief Sam Mostyn AC were among the dignitaries present as many of the 161-person team returned to Sydney on Wednesday morning.

“You have done us proud, you had some pretty special baggage to bring home, 18 gold, 17 silver and 28 bronze.” Mr Albanese said.

“We’re proud as a nation of what you have achieved.”

Madison de Rozario and Sam Mostyn.
 Madison de Rozario is welcomed by governor general Sam Mostyn. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS 

A large gathering of family, friends and media were present at a Qantas hangar to greet the athletes.

Australia finished ninth on the medal table, 63 in total spread across nine sports, with six athletes winning two golds.

The swim team accounted for a bountiful haul of six gold and 27 medals overall, with Alexa Leary, Callum Simpson and Tim Hodge each winning two finals.

Simpson, 17, the youngest male member of the swim team, is one competitor young enough to not only target the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles, but also the following games on home soil in Brisbane four years later.

Athletics and cycling were other productive sports, with 11 medals won in each.

Lauren Parker’s victories in triathlon and cycling made her the first Australian Paralympian in the 21st century to win gold in two different sports.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.