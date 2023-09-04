Reynolds claims he’s proven doubters wrong on longevity

Brisbane NRL star Adam Reynolds says he has proven those who questioned his longevity wrong, asking if people who once doubted his future fitness had since changed their stance.

Two years after leaving South Sydney when the Rabbitohs refused to offer him a long-term deal, Reynolds will lead Brisbane into their first home final in seven years on Friday night.

A Rabbitohs junior, Reynolds was unable to convince club powerbrokers in 2021 of anything beyond a year-by-year approach during a lengthy contract saga, which ended in him moving to Brisbane.

But the 33-year-old has never had doubts about his fitness, and cites the fact he’s played at least 20 games each season since 2015 as proof.

And while he suffered a recent minor calf injury, he will be fine to face Melbourne on Friday.

So confident is he in his body, Reynolds is pushing for a new deal to stay at Brisbane in 2025 and is only now ready to start taking his career one single-year contract at a time.

Asked if his good form was motivated by those who had questioned his long-term fitness in recent years, Reynolds said he now only laughed off the concerns.

“I was questioned by certain people that I wouldn’t be able to get through two years and here I am today, playing in a finals series,” Reynolds told AAP.

“Do the same people back then have the same opinion now?

“I’ve played over 20 games again this year.

“If you look over at other NRL players throughout the career, there’s probably players that have missed a lot more games than me.

“It’s something I laugh at. It doesn’t really bother me.”

Brisbane can now feel as if they were the winner in the Reynolds move.

While Souths have endured a month of ugly headlines and most recently questions over halfback Lachlan Ilias’ form after their first year out of the finals since 2016, Reynolds has been on-song at Brisbane.

With the veteran in the No.7 jersey, the Broncos went from cellar-dwellers to the cusp of the finals last year, and this season only missed out on their first minor premiership since 2000 due to points differential.

Hailed as the halfback who ended South Sydney’s 43-year drought, Reynolds now has the chance to snap another at Brisbane which has lasted 17 years.

The playmaker also sees no reason for his run at the Broncos to end.

He is eying a one-year extension for 2025, and will take a season-by-season approach from there.

“They’re working in the background to get that done,” Reynolds said.

“It’s exciting times. Obviously the club’s in a great place and I want to be on the train going forward.

“I have full trust and faith in my body to get through another two years.

“There’s a lot of great halves that get better (with age). The game tends to slow down for halves who have played a long time. Experience plays a big part in that.”