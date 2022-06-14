AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Adam Reynolds.
A rib injury looks like keeping Adam Reynolds out of Brisbane's big game against Melbourne. Image by Pat Hoelscher/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Reynolds likely to miss vital Storm clash

Alex Mitchell June 14, 2022

Brisbane are expected to enter their monster test against Melbourne this weekend without captain Adam Reynolds.

The star halfback came from the field during Saturday night’s win against Canberra with a rib injury and it appears his side won’t risk him for the Friday night blockbuster.

Reynolds trained away from the main group on Tuesday morning, with Tyrone Roberts filling in at halfback.

Veteran winger Corey Oates said Reynolds’ injury was nothing major, but a long-term, cautious approach appeared the way to go.

“Renno is just unlucky the poor fella,” Oates told reporters.

“He’s all right, I don’t think it’s a real serious one, if he has a week off he can heal and be a lot better for it.

“I think they said he could play on with it … would you rather him re-injure and be out for eight weeks or have the rest and heal up?”

Prop Payne Haas did not train with a shoulder complaint, although Oates expected the “tough bastard” would play through the injury.

Veteran Roberts, who’s played 156 NRL games but only eight minutes for the Broncos back in round one, looks likely to fill in for Reynolds.

“He’s been a class player for a long time, he’s done a great in the training session just then,” Oates said.

“We’ve got a massive job on our hands against Melbourne, they’re going to be hard to beat but we’ve just got to do our jobs.”

Meanwhile, Oates was quizzed on his State of Origin chances, with Queensland needing to find a winger to replace injured Xavier Coates for game two.

The eight-time Maroons representative said he was unsure if coach Billy Slater would look for a younger option, not having played Origin since 2019.

“Coaches always have their preferences in players, I can only do what I can do,” he said.

“If that’s what they’re looking for then I could be a chance, and if not then it’s not going to affect my performance on the weekend.”

