AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Richmond have scored a 23-point AFL win over Hawthorn.
Richmond survived a late fright from Hawthorn for a 23-point win in their AFL clash at the MCG. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Richmond hang on for AFL win over Hawks

Roger Vaughan May 14, 2022

Richmond have survived a late scare to beat Hawthorn by 23 points in their AFL clash at the MCG.

A four-goal run from the Hawks reduced the deficit to 10 points with less than three minutes left, but Richmond steadied and won 17.15 (117) to 14.10 (94).

As the Hawks pressed, Jason Castagna smothered a Denver Grainger-Barras kick out of defence and then goalled to kill off the challenge.

Tigers star Shai Bolton then followed up with an outstanding running goal.

The Hawks could have put Richmond under even more pressure late in the game, but James Worpel sprayed his shot at goal.

Bolton’s second term was critical for the Tigers and he finished with two goals, while co-captain Toby Nankervis dominated the ruck and Dion Prestia made a successful return from injury. 

Hawthorn troubled Richmond early and led by seven points at the first break, but suffered a major blow on the quarter-time siren when Jack Gunston was hurt in a marking contest.

Gunston tried to return early in the second term, but only lasted a couple of minutes before he limped off and was subbed out of the match.

Despite losing one of their most experienced players, the Hawks kicked the first three goals of the second quarter to lead by 25 points.

Then the Tigers scored two goals against the run of play, first a soccer-style strike from Jack Graham and then a stunning snap from captain Toby Nankervis.

Suddenly, Hawthorn’s momentum was gone and with Bolton roaring into top gear, the Tigers took control.

Richmond kicked six goals to four and had a six-point lead at the main break, extending that to 19 points at the last change.

Dustin Martin snapped a freak goal in the third, while at the other end Hawthorn’s Sam Butler was denied a goal on debut by fellow first-gamer Bigoa Nyuon.

The Richmond backman created enough doubt with his desperate lunge on the goal line for the score to be confirmed a touched behind on video review.

Tom Lynch kicked four goals for Richmond, but defender James Sicily was solid on him and was the Hawks’ best player.

The Tigers lost Noah Balta in the third quarter with a hamstring injury.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.