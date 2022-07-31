Richmond secure remarkable AFL victory

Richmond have surged from 42 points behind to secure a remarkable seven-point AFL victory over Brisbane and continue the Lions’ miserable record at the MCG.

After conceding the first six goals to be down for most of Sunday’s match, the Tigers grabbed the lead at the 16-minute mark of the final quarter.

Both sides traded blows for the dying stages, with veteran Mitch Robinson missing a gilt-edged opportunity to put the Lions back in front after earning a free-kick from 15m out.

A calamitous error from defender Darcy Gardiner allowed returning Tigers star Tom Lynch to nail his fourth goal and the matchwinner in the final minute.

The Tigers ended a three-game winless run to win 15.14 (104) to 14.13 (97) in Shane Edwards’ 300th game.

Importantly for Richmond, it gives the ninth-placed Tigers a huge shot at playing finals this year with a favourable last three games of the season.

But for the Lions it is a major blow to their top-four aspirations and any confidence they would gained out of a first win at the MCG since 2014.

Chris Fagan’s team had lost 10-straight matches at the home of the grand final heading into this game but appeared to be on track to end the hoodoo after producing a hot start.

They led by 42 points during the second term and still held a six-goal buffer at halftime.

But Richmond produced scintillating football reminiscent of their premiership era, largely thanks to Shai Bolton, Lynch and emerging youngster Noah Cumberland.

After playing on last week as the siren went and Richmond drew with Fremantle, Cumberland stepped up with a career-best five-goal haul in a breakout performance.

Cumberland kept Richmond in the contest early, kicking their first three goals as the Lions piled on majors from the other end.

Richmond co-captain Dylan Grimes was left devastated after hurting his hamstring in the third quarter

Lions dynamo Zac Bailey was sent for scans on a chest injury after being subbed out in the second quarter, bringing ruckman Darcy Fort into the game.

The Lions were rocked pre-game by in-form defender Brandon Starcevich withdrawing due to quad tightness, with former Geelong utility Nakia Cockatoo the replacement.

Richmond travel to face Port Adelaide next Saturday night, while the Lions are back at the Gabba to take on Carlton on Sunday.