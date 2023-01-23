Right to ask about partner’s DV proposed

People living in NSW could soon be able to discover if their partner has a history of domestic violence, under a scheme proposed by the coalition.

The NSW government said it would allow people in a relationship to access the domestic violence offending history of their partner if it wins the March state election.

“This is all about ensuring that women across NSW are safe,” NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said on Monday.

“With changing technology it’s incredibly important that women are safe and secure and have access to information to ensure that the relationship they are in is safe.”

Through the Right To Ask Scheme, NSW Police will be able to disclose information to a person about their partner’s previous abusive or violent offending over the phone, or via an online portal.

The scheme was welcomed in principle by NSW Labor and industry stakeholders, but was slammed by the NSW Greens, who said the government failed to properly consult with domestic violence support groups.

It comes as the federal government plans to convene a round-table on Wednesday to address the prolific number of assaults stemming from online dating apps.

Federal Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said the government would work with states and territories to take the necessary action.

A similar scheme trialled in Oxley, Shoalhaven, Sutherland and St George allowed residents to access a partner’s domestic violence history only by attending a police station.

The scheme was initially rolled out in 2016 and was reported to have helped more than 50 potential victims, before being extended in 2018.

“There was a very low take-up at that time (in 2016),” Mr Perrottet said.

“It’s very clear as technologies change, as society has changed over this period, that we need to make sure we’re looking at new ways of doing things.”

He met with Police Commissioner Karen Webb, Women’s Safety Minister Natalie Ward and domestic and family violence advocacy groups to discuss the scheme’s rollout on Monday afternoon.

“We are pleased to see it is intended to facilitate a referral to domestic violence support services,” Domestic Violence NSW Chief Executive Delia Donovan said.

“As the details of the scheme are developed, it is crucial that serious consideration and further evaluation of the effectiveness of the (scheme) is undertaken and for sector and survivor consultation to be part of the rollout.”

Adequate funding and associated resources had to be outlined, the police union said.

“We cannot heap more work on officers and risk this initiative failing before it even starts,” Police Association President Kevin Morton said.

Mr Perrottet said privacy concerns would be taken into account as the online portal and phone service was put together.

Information released could include convictions for domestic violence or other violent offences, including murder, manslaughter, sexual assault, property damage, stalking and intimidation.

The scheme is based on Clare’s Law in the UK, named after Clare Wood, who was murdered in England by a former partner who police knew to be dangerous.

Deputy Premier and Police Minister Paul Toole said modern dating had changed and created additional risks.

“This is an opportunity to help people go into relationships with their eyes wide open,” he said.

The scheme was criticised as ineffective by Greens MP and spokeswoman for domestic violence and abuse Abigail Boyd, who said very few would-be offenders have a prior conviction.

“Once again, the Liberal-National government is failing to listen to what the experts are actually asking for,” Ms Boyd said.

“This risks giving women a false sense of security that the red flags they have detected in their partner are unfounded.”

