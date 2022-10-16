Rins wins epic Aus MotoGP, Miller crashes

Spain’s Alex Rins has won the second-closest MotoGP race in history after local favourite Jack Miller crashed out of the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix.

The Suzuki rider pinched the lead from Italian star Francesco Bagnaia on the final lap to prevail in a classic race in front of the biggest crowd at Phillip Island since Casey Stoner won the last of his six-straight Australian title in 2012.

The thrilling climax resulted in the second-closest MotoGP top-10 on record.

Rins pipped his resurgent countryman, legendary six-time world champion Marc Marquez, to take the fourth win of his career, with Bagnaia in third.

It was an emotional victory for the 26-year-old, with Suzuki having already announced plans to exit MotoGP at the end of the season.

“I’m super happy to win because it’s the last time with the Suzuki here on the island, so I’m blessed to be in this position,” Rins said.

“It was not easy for us as a team to know next year the team is not continuing so we have had some not so good races this season.

“But we never gave up, never put down the towel, so we really deserve this victory and this one is for all the team.”

Bagnaia will be disappointed not to have won after leading for the majority of the race, but the result will still prove crucial towards his world championship hopes.

He headed to the first Australian GP since 2019 trailing defending world champion Fabio Quartararo by two points in this year’s title race.

However, the 25-year-old leaves the Victorian track with a 14-point buffer, putting him in the box-seat to claim his first MotoGP title after Quartararo was forced to retire.

Quartararo’s race ended on lap 10 as he came off the track in a disastrous outcome for his title aspirations.

Earlier in the season, Bagnaia was 91 points off the championship lead but could wrap up the title as soon as next week’s Malaysian GP.

“It will be very important to finish that race and I’m looking forward to it,” Bagnaia said.

In a major blow for Australian fans, Miller was taken out of the race by Spaniard Alex Marquez on lap eight.

The star Australian was a chance to claim his maiden MotoGP win at the island as he rode in fifth place but Marquez crashed into him from behind.

The luckless 27-year-old came flying off his Ducati, immediately ending his race, with Marquez also forced to retire.

It not only ended Miller’s Australian GP hopes but his slim chance of winning this year’s world championship, with two races remaining in the season.

Fellow Australian Remy Gardner finished 15th in what could be his only MotoGP race at Phillip Island as the 24-year-old moves to the World Superbike Series next year.

Meanwhile, Spain’s Alonso Lopez claimed a dramatic Moto2 race that ended with several riders requiring medical attention after crashing out.

Jorge Navarro lay injured on the side of the track for the duration of two laps after being struck by Italian Simone Corsi.

The race continued despite calls for it to be red-flagged. Officials later said Corsi and Navarro were taken to the medical centre for assessment.

In Moto3, Spanish young gun Izan Guevara secured the lightweight class championship with a brilliant victory in the first race of the day.

AUSTRALIAN MOTOGP MOTORCYCLE GRAND PRIX RESULT

1. Alex Rins (Suzuki)

2. Marc Marquez (Honda)

3. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)

4. Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati)

5. Enea Bastianini (Ducati)

6. Luca Marini (Ducati)

7. Jorge Martin (Ducati)

8. Johann Zarco (Ducati)

9. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia)

10. Brad Binder (KTM)

MOTOGP CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

1. Francesco Bagnaia 233 pts

2. Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) 219

3. Aleix Espargaro 206

4. Enea Bastianini 191

5. Jack Miller (Ducati) 179