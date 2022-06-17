AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shayna Jack
Shayna Jack will return to international competition at the world swimming champs in Budapest. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • swimming

Rinse and repeat for Aussie swim team

Steve Larkin June 17, 2022

Australia’s swimmers enter the world championships with a simple message from their head coach: rinse and repeat.

Rohan Taylor wants his buoyant Dolphins team to repeat their feats from the selection trials, believing such consistency will be rewarded at the world titles in Budapest starting Saturday (AEST).

“We know that if they can repeat a performance from trials or even fractionally go better, that leads to converting into finals or podiums,” Taylor told AAP.

“Our whole conversation is about repeat your performances and if you do that, you have got your best chance.

“Of course we want to go better. When we look at worlds, we want to get as many medals as we can.

“Things that I am looking for is every athlete being able to consistently perform as they did in trials, that is probably the key thing for me.”

The world championships is the Australian swim team’s first international meet since their wildly successful Tokyo Olympics last year.

In Tokyo, Australian swimmers won nine gold medals, three silver and eight bronze in the pool – the nation’s best haul at an Olympics.

That sets the proverbial bar extremely high for the worlds, but the Dolphins will be without several mainstays.

Emma McKeon, who won four gold and three bronze medals in Tokyo, and Ariarne Titmus are skipping the worlds to focus on the Commonwealth Games starting in late July.

The Campbell sisters, Cate and Bronte, are spelling from the sport while Olympic 100m freestyle gold and silver medallist Kyle Chalmers will only swim butterfly events in Budapest.

“Yes, we would like everybody here,” Taylor said.

“But it does open up opportunities for others.”

A new wave of talent is headlined by precocious 18-year-old freestyler Mollie O’Callaghan while Shayna Jack returns to international competition after serving a two-year doping ban.

And there’s world record holders Kaylee McKeown and Zac Stubblety-Cook, and the likes of 2016 Olympic 400m freestyle gold medallist Mack Horton.

Just how the team copes with the tight schedule – selection trials in mid-May, the worlds, and then the Commonwealth Games – will be insightful for Taylor and his coaching cohorts.

“And at the end of the competition block here, we are going to have a lot of good information for us as a group to sit down and say ‘what went really well, what were the things that we need to be mindful of going into Paris (the 2024 Olympics),” Taylor said.

“The challenge really is you just don’t have a day to play with, you have got to hope everything just ticks along nicely.”

