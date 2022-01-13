AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Nigel the guinea pig
There has been an increase in people surrendering 'pocket pets' to animal rescue homes in Victoria. Image by THE LOST DOGS HOME
  • animal

Rise in ‘pocket pets’ arriving at shelters

Emily Woods January 14, 2022

The number of Victorians abandoning pet rabbits, guinea pigs and ferrets at animal shelters has almost tripled in six months, in part due to a misconception the small furry creatures are low maintenance.

The Lost Dogs’ Home said between July and December 2021 the amount of “pocket pets” arriving at their North Melbourne and Cranbourne shelters rose from 20 to 53.

Shelter supervisor Allie Small said there were several factors behind the increase, including the rising cost of buying dogs from breeders during the pandemic and demand outstripping supply for animals at shelters.

“The difficulty people had getting a pet during this period has led them to look at different alternatives,” she said.

“Pocket pets may be small, but they are as deserving of our love as their larger counterparts such as dogs and cats.

“It is heartbreaking watching so many of them, often not microchipped, being abandoned in such alarming numbers.”

She said another reason was people often perceived animals like rabbits, guinea pigs and ferrets to be low-maintenance.

This often led to people surrendering or rehoming these pets as they could not appropriately care for them.

While they may not cost as much to purchase and set up at home, ongoing maintenance of rabbits and guinea pigs, including feeding and medical care, is often more specialised than dogs or cats and can become expensive over time.

The shelter is working with its rescue and corporate partners to rehome the pets.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.