Rising euthanasia deaths show ‘confidence’ in Vic laws

More than 300 Victorians died using state euthanasia laws last financial year, in what the premier believes is a sign of growing confidence in the scheme.

The Voluntary Assisted Dying Review Board annual report, tabled in state parliament on Wednesday, shows 306 people took their life as part of the scheme in 2022/23, up 11 per cent from 2021/22.

There were 649 Victorians who applied to legally access a substance to end their lives during the same period, an increase of six per cent.

Board chair Julian Gardner noted a steady increase in the number of Victorians choosing to access voluntary assisted dying when they are near death and experiencing suffering since the scheme opened four years ago.

“This number of people accessing a voluntary assisted dying substance does not represent the full beneficial impacts of the voluntary assisted dying program,” Mr Gardner wrote in his foreword.

“There are, in addition, people who obtain the substance but choose not to use it, who receive comfort and relief from suffering by knowing that they have the option.

“Furthermore, there are people who never apply for voluntary assisted dying but receive comfort from knowing that there is an option to do so.”

Mr Gardner said the board was concerned a significant number of applicants were dying before legally obtaining a lethal substance.

“Applicants may not realise that the approval process can be lengthy and leave their request too late in the progression of their illness,” he wrote.

Victoria’s laws are due for a legislated review in 2024 but the state government has repeatedly said it would not pursue changes.

Premier Daniel Andrews maintains the laws remain conservative while offering terminally ill Victorians with a dignified way to end their life.

“They’re not the most adventurous laws in the world and some people would like them to be changed, they’d like them to be broader,” he told reporters at parliament.

“We don’t think that there is a need to change those settings.

“We’ve struck a balance and … it is a good thing that more and more Victorians are confident enough and know enough about the system that they can assess it.”

Victoria became the first state to legalise euthanasia in 2019, with Western Australia, Queensland, NSW, Tasmania and South Australia following suit.

Under the laws, Victorian practitioners are banned from initiating discussion on voluntary assisted dying with patients.

A peer-reviewed study in July found this was a barrier for patients.

While study participants understood its intent to ensure free choice, the researchers said most were concerned that doctors were “muzzled” or “silenced”.

An experienced Victorian doctor was fined $12,000 earlier in August over an administrative error on a voluntary assisted dying form.

While the patient was eligible to participate, Nick Carr said he erred in good faith and the penalty showed the laws are working properly.

VOLUNTARY ASSISTED DYING BY THE NUMBERS IN 2022/23:

* 610 first assessments completed

* 485 permits issued to prescribe a substance

* 308 deaths from administration of the substance

* 137 deaths of permit holders not from administration the substance

* 50 per cent of applicants with a first assessment died from administration of the substance

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636