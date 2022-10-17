AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
VIC FLOODS CLEAN UP
People in Echuca have built a makeshift sandbag levy to protect thousands of homes and businesses. Image by Brendan McCarthy/AAP PHOTOS
  • weather

Rising Murray River puts towns on edge

Tara Cosoleto October 18, 2022

Residents in Victoria’s north are building walls from sandbags to protect thousands of homes as the Murray River rises.

Evacuation warnings are in place for people in Echuca and other towns along the river, with the Murray expected to peak from Wednesday.

Emergency services are concerned the river levels could exceed the 94.77 metres recorded in Echuca during the 1993 floods. 

People in the northern Victorian town spent most of Monday building a makeshift sandbag levy in an effort to protect thousands of homes and businesses.

More than 1000 Echuca properties were already inundated with floodwaters on Sunday after the Campaspe River broke its banks. 

There are also concerns the rural town of Kerang, about 95 kilometres northwest of Echuca, will become isolated due to floodwaters.

Major flooding at Kerang along the Loddon River is expected overnight on Tuesday and into Wednesday, with the water forecast to peak around the January 2011 peak soon after.

A sandbag levee is expected to help keep the majority of the town dry but it could be cut off for up to seven days, Victoria’s State Emergency Service warned.

A warning has also been issued for the Wimmera River, with Horsham residents told major flooding is possible on Tuesday. 

Other Victorian towns are moving to the clean-up phase, with the state government on Monday announcing a $351 million flood recovery package.

The disaster funding includes $165 million in emergency road fixes such as filling potholes and repairing surfaces to get people and freight moving.

Close to 13,000 people have applied for state relief payments, with almost 4000 people already receiving support, Emergency Services Minister Jaclyn Symes said.

“We’re working as quickly as we can to make sure that money gets out the door,” Ms Symes told ABC Radio Melbourne on Monday afternoon.

The state government also confirmed fees would be waived for those trying to remove flood waste.

Residents in 46 local government areas across the state will have their fees covered through to December 31 this year.

It is projected 300,000 tonnes of waste will be sent to landfill as a result of the floods.

In Maribyrnong in Melbourne’s west, the council will start collecting hard rubbish that has been strewn across nature strips. 

The council already spent most of Monday clearing debris and mud from roads and drains after dozens of homes were inundated with floodwaters. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.