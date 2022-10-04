Risk of widespread flooding across NSW

Forecasters are warning of a high risk of widespread flooding as multiple weather systems move over NSW, with days of heavy falls on already saturated catchments.

The succession of three rainfall systems will bring downpours across large tracts of the country’s east this week, with parts of inland NSW already hit with showers and thunderstorms.

“This rainfall is likely to lead to widespread flooding across many of our rivers across NSW,” Dean Narramore from the Bureau of Meteorology said on Tuesday.

Communities that experienced flooding in recent weeks were at a heightened risk, he said.

The warning comes as NSW enters its third consecutive La Nina season.

Heavy falls and thunderstorms with a risk of flash flooding are expected in the western parts of the Riverina and Central West Slopes and Plains on Wednesday, as a trough drags moisture across inland NSW.

A severe warning for heavy rainfall covers a large part of the state’s west, from Nyngan in the central north, to Deniliquin near the Victorian border, through to Broken Hill in the central west.

Inland towns on flood watch include Deniliquin, Griffith, Hay, Tibooburra, Cobar, Bourke, Broken Hill, Wentworth and Brewarrina.

Widespread six-hourly rainfall totals of 30-40mm are expected, with some localised falls of up to 60mm.

The bureau expects 50-70mm of rain will collect in the gauges over a 24-hour period, with some areas copping 100mm.

Hazardous surf and swell are expected on the Macquarie, Hunter, Sydney, Illawarra, Batemans and Eden coasts on Wednesday.

People are urged to stay away from areas close to breaking waves, and boaters should consider changing their voyages or make crossings in shallow water.

A second trough will bring storms, rain and bursts of heavy falls from Queensland to southern Victoria from Thursday night and into Friday, Mr Narramore said.

Finally, a third rainfall system will sweep across southern Queensland, NSW and eastern Victoria on Saturday and Sunday.

Flood warnings are current across numerous inland catchments including the Namoi, Macquarie, Bogan, Lachlan, Murrumbidgee, Murray, Edward, Culgoa, Birrie, Bokhara, Warrego, Paroo, Barwon, Darling and Snowy rivers.

A flood watch has also been issued for minor to moderate flooding for rivers closer to the coast, including the Hunter, Hawkesbury and Colo rivers and the Wollombi Brook, with rises expected over the weekend.