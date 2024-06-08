AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A car sits in flood waters on a road.
Roads were flooded at Woollamia on the NSW south coast in the latest torrential downpour. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • weather

River nears major flooding as residents warned to flee

Jack Gramenz June 8, 2024

Predicted major flooding has sparked evacuation calls as rivers continue to rise following days of heavy rain in parts of NSW.

Heavy falls bucketed on Sydney and surrounding areas as a surface trough lingered over the coast to close the week.

While the rain is expected to ease on Saturday, flood risks remain after the dam supplying 80 per cent of the city’s drinking water began to spill, posing downstream flooding threats.

A rescue crew checks out a submerged car after heavy rains.
 A rescue crew checks out a submerged car after heavy rains in coastal NSW. Image by HANDOUT/HUSKISSON VOLUNTEER RURAL FIRE BRIGADE 

The SES conducted 13 flood rescues in the 24 hours to 5am on Saturday, responding to close to 300 incidents.

Along the Hawkesbury River in northwest Sydney, residents have been advised to evacuate from Sackville, Sackville North, Cumberland Reach, Lower Portland, PItt Town, Pitt Town Bottoms, Cornwallis, Richmond, Cattai and Agnes Banks.

The river was rising toward major flood levels at North Richmond on Saturday morning, and is expected to peak in the afternoon, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

The water spilled from the Warragamba dam, southwest of Sydney, flows into the Nepean River in the city’s west before merging with the Hawkesbury River in the north.

Residents in some areas of the catchment, along the Nepean at Camden and Menangle and the Hawkesbury at North Richmond, were warned to prepare to evacuate as rivers started to rise on Friday.

A road closed by flooding in NSW.
 Roads have been flooded as dams spilled after heavy rain in parts of coastal NSW. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS 

Those who remain may find themselves trapped without power, water and other essential services and it could be too dangerous to rescue them, the SES warned.

June is the third consecutive month the dam has spilled.

Premier Chris Minns said on Friday flood-prone communities know what they need to do when rivers rise.

“They’re pretty adept, and used to, making sure they’re accessing the latest information and acting on it quickly,” he said, adding the state needs to get more used to extreme weather.

The surface trough that delivered the heavy rainfall began moving south on Friday afternoon, with rain continuing in the Illawarra and south coast as the trough moves out to sea.

Victoria’s east may have some showers as the trough makes its way south on Saturday but is unlikely to face the brunt of the rain system.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.