Glenn McGrath.
Glenn McGrath has tested positive for COVID-19 just days out from the start of the SCG's Pink Test. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Road trip for Aussie Ashes reinforcements

Rob Forsaith January 2, 2022

Marcus Harris, Mitch Marsh and Josh Inglis have hit the road as COVID-19 continues to disrupt several aspects of the SCG Test, including a positive test for Glenn McGrath.

Marsh and Inglis, called into Australia’s enlarged Ashes squad after Travis Head contracted the coronavirus, shared a road trip from Melbourne to Sydney on Sunday.

Harris, blocked from boarding Australia’s charter flight on New Year’s Eve because he dined with Head, undertook the same journey in a separate vehicle.

Nic Maddinson, the third cover player drafted into Australia’s squad on Friday, has remained in Melbourne and will only make the dash north if required.

Australia remain upbeat Head will be the only enforced omission on Wednesday, when their five-Test series against England resumes.

There have been no further positive tests in either camp.

Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc, who both opted to drive from Melbourne to Sydney rather than fly, were swabbed on Sunday after linking up with teammates at the SCG.

“Starcy and I drove up the day after, in separate cars, which was good fun. It was good to get home and spend an extra couple of days at home,” Lyon said.

“It’s has been a little bit different, but that’s the world we live in at the moment. So suck it up and get on with it.

“A few of the boys who have been staying at home had to do COVID tests. We’ve been doing rapid ones at home and every one has been negative.”

Cricket Australia (CA) is yet to tighten biosecurity restrictions, meaning players are free to leave their team hotel to dine outdoors.

A local net bowler provided the series’ latest COVID-19 scare on Sunday, when it is believed he attended England’s training session but did not come into close contact with a player.

England agreed to tour on the basis they would not be placed under restrictive protocols.

Opener Zak Crawley is one member of the visiting squad happy to surrender some freedoms if it was the key to playing in Sydney and Hobart.

“Personally I would, we haven’t got long left (until the series ends). I can’t speak for everyone,” Crawley said.

“I don’t want a situation where I miss a Test.

“We’re sticking to what the doctors have told us. We’ve managed to catch the cases early, so we’ve been lucky not to have any players go down.”

McGrath, who has helped turn Australia’s year-opening Test into a fundraising drive to support those with breast cancer access care nurses, is isolating at home and feels well.

There is hope McGrath will return a negative test in time to attend day three of the SCG Test, now known as Jane McGrath Day.

But the former paceman will be restricted to a virtual presence at the ground on Monday, when both sides are presented with baggy pink caps that will be auctioned as part of the fund-raising drive.

“Glenn has had a PCR test which unfortunately returned a positive result,” McGrath Foundation chief executive Holly Masters said.

“We wish Glenn and his family good health.”

