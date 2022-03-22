AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
BEN ROBERTS SMITH COURT
A woman has made domestic violence allegations against Victoria Cross recipient Ben Roberts-Smith. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Roberts-Smith mistress to resume evidence

AAP March 23, 2022

The woman at the centre of domestic violence allegations against Victoria Cross recipient Ben Roberts-Smith is set to face a second day of giving evidence in court.

Codenamed Person 17, the woman was in a relationship with Mr Roberts-Smith in 2017 and 2018 while they were both married to other people.

She on Tuesday tearfully told a Federal Court hearing how the war hero had her followed, made veiled threats, punched her in the face, and took naked photos of her while she was asleep.

The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Canberra Times reported Mr Robert-Smith assaulted her after a night out at a function in Canberra.

Mr Roberts-Smith, 43, denies the allegation, and is suing the papers over the report and others claiming he committed war crimes and murders in Afghanistan between 2006 and 2012.

In her evidence, the woman said the pair’s passionate and intense affair had begun after they met at another charity function in October 2017.

“It was really fast moving and sort of all consuming – like we couldn’t get enough of each other.”

The pair confessed their love for each other and spoke about leaving their respective partners and getting married.

But within five months Person 17 was so concerned about Mr Roberts-Smith’s behaviour that she consulted a policewoman friend about her next steps.

She said he had pressured her to get an abortion, organised for her to be followed to the clinic, deleted messages from her phone, made veiled threats against her and her family, and had naked photos of her taken while she was asleep.

“I wasn’t sure how I could leave the relationship safely.”

Soon after, she alleges Mr Roberts-Smith assaulted her after a function in Canberra.

When the pair returned to their hotel room, she says he took her by the shoulders and got “up in her face”.

“Ben got really angry with me,” she said.

“I had his hands and I was saying, ‘Please let’s just go to bed and forget about it’… and then he punched me.”

“I ended up lying on the bed … still, because I didn’t know what he was going to do next.”

The trial before Justice Anthony Besanko continues.

